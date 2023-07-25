Pak-China tourism exchanges to help create economic opportunities: Muhammad Abu Bakar

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of the National Assembly Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Muhammad Abu Bakar has said that exchange of tourists between Pakistan and China would help create new economic opportunities for the two countries, especially Pakistan.

Pakistan is rich in natural beauty and the Chinese tourists could visit Karachi, Lahore, and other cities and especially the northern areas of Pakistan which have a lot of attractions for Chinese tourists, he told China Media Groups urdu Service in a special conversation.

While inviting Chinese friends to visit Pakistan, he hoped that the promotion of tourism exchanges between the two countries would lead to creating new economic activities which would not be beneficial for the two people of Pakistan and China but also for the region.

He said that the people-to-people exchange between the two countries should be promoted for a better understanding of each other and as per the requirements of the new era.

Talking about Chinese-style modernization, he lauded the remarkable development of the People's Republic of China under the able leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Muhammad Abu Bakar also congratulated the Chinese leadership upon the 0th anniversary of the Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

In response to a question about Pakistan-China all-weather friendship, he said, We have been hearing about Pakistan-China friendship since childhood.

This friendship seems to be stronger and stronger in every era.

About his visit to China, he said that it was his first visit to China and he has learned a lot from the high-level meetings held here.

Expressing happiness over the rapid development of China, he said, found China much more developed than what I had heard and read about this great country.

He said that China always supported Pakistan and stood firmly by Pakistan in difficult times and added, We are proud of this great neighbor and friendly country.

Regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that this is a pilot project of the BRI and is truly a game changer for Pakistan and the region.

The CPEC has provided Pakistan with valuable opportunities for high-level development.

About the Chinese investment in Pakistan, he said that it is bringing positive changes in Pakistan and expressed confidence that economic cooperation between China and Pakistan will further help Pakistan to achieve its goal of development.

Muhammad Abu Bakar opined that CPEC will bring about many new opportunities for development in Pakistan.

He thanked the Chinese friends for their warm hospitality and expressed good wishes for the Pakistan-China friendship.