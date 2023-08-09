Pak-China welding school helps receive training, jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A Karachi-based "Welding School" under the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, also known as K-IV has trained several technical talents locally, helping the locals receive both training and jobs.

The school was jointly launched by China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) and Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Its each training session lasts for seven days, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

So far 124 students have received training, of which 61 students have graduated and all got successfully employed. "The employment rate has reached 100 percent" source from CCCC noted.

K-IV is a vital project for Karachi, as it would help address the issue of water supply to the cosmopolitan city and economic hub of Pakistan. However, the city is facing a shortage of well-trained welders. To tackle this, the management of K-IV established a "Welding School" specifically for local employees. This school can not only solve the shortage of welders in the local market but also provide advanced technical support from China to local employees.

The "Welding School" is a technical training center led by professional Chinese welding masters, specifically providing practical training and technical guidance for local employees. This school is dedicated to helping the locals improve their welding skills. After training, the project will greenlight outstanding trainees' employment by allowing them to join the project or they can also choose to work for other companies.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah highlighted that the completion of the K-IV project will effectively alleviate the water shortage in Karachi, and so to improve people's lives and promote economic development in the region.

K-IV is the largest livelihood project in Pakistan to date, and upon completion, it will solve the water problem for over 20 million people in Karachi. The reporter learned that the project has been underway for one year and 39 percent construction has already been completed.