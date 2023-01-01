Pak Consul General attends Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) ::Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China, Dr. Diyar Khan represented Pakistan in the 7th Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair in the China's Hainan coastal city of Sanya.

The Consul General visited Pakistani stalls at the Fair and gave an interview to China Global Television Network (CGTN) to introduce Pakistani handicrafts and cultural items at the stall and Pakistan's relations with China, particularly Hainan province.

On the sidelines, the Consul General met with Deputy Party Secretary of Sanya, Shanglin and exchanged with him views on issues relating to Pakistan-China and Pakistan-Hainan friendly relations and cooperation in various fields, particularly in the cultural domain.