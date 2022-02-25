Pak embassy in Ukraine asks students to reach Ternopil for evacuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine on Friday advised all Pakistani students to reach Ternopil for evacuation.

All Pakistani students have been asked to reach "as soon as possible" at Ternopil, the Foreign Office said.

The Pakistan embassy's focal person is also available for facilitation of Pakistani students in Kyiv (Cell No +380681734727 ).

The details of focal person in Ternopil are Dr. Shahzad Najam (Cell No. +380632288874 and +380979335992.

The trains are functioning and tickets are available from Kharkiv to Lviv/ Ternopil.

In cities where public transport is not available at the moment, all students are informed that embassy has tasked concerned Honorary education consultant for arranging transportation and bringing students to Ternopil.