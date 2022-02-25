UrduPoint.com

Pak Embassy In Ukraine Asks Students To Reach Ternopil For Evacuation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Pak embassy in Ukraine asks students to reach Ternopil for evacuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine on Friday advised all Pakistani students to reach Ternopil for evacuation.

All Pakistani students have been asked to reach "as soon as possible" at Ternopil, the Foreign Office said.

The Pakistan embassy's focal person is also available for facilitation of Pakistani students in Kyiv (Cell No +380681734727 ).

The details of focal person in Ternopil are Dr. Shahzad Najam (Cell No. +380632288874 and +380979335992.

The trains are functioning and tickets are available from Kharkiv to Lviv/ Ternopil.

In cities where public transport is not available at the moment, all students are informed that embassy has tasked concerned Honorary education consultant for arranging transportation and bringing students to Ternopil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Ukraine Education Ternopil Kharkiv All From

Recent Stories

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

8 minutes ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

47 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

52 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

52 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

58 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>