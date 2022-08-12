UrduPoint.com

Pak Embassy Launches Documentaries To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee Of Independence In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Pak Embassy launches documentaries to celebrate diamond jubilee of independence in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Four in a series of seven mini-documentaries were released in last two days on Chinese social media platforms by the Pakistani embassy in China to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Pakistan's independence.

About two minutes each in duration, the videos explore the rich repertoire of Pakistani foods, handicrafts, festivals and architecture, juxtaposing artistic cooking and handmaking processes with a presentation of culinary delights and hand-made rarities, ranging from basmati rice to carpets and markhor-themed sculptures, China Economic Net reported.

Launched on the three popular platforms of Kuaishou, Douyin and Weibo in China, the three clips have grabbed favourable comments and responses from Chinese netizens.

The delicacies make my mouth water like to visit our brotherly Pakistan when the pandemic ends, read one comment.

Where can we get those handicrafts? Please share a link for purchase, said an audience.

Another three clips will also be released to equip the Chinese audience with a better understanding of Pakistan, as per an online statement issued by the embassy.

Over the years, the Pakistani embassy has organised a wide range of activities to enhance people-to-people bonds between Pakistan and China. Starting from July 2021, the embassy has produced the Discover Batie (or Discover Pakistan) series on Chinese social media platforms, with seven episodes out as of July 2022.

