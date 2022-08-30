UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy Appreciates China's Timely Help For Flood Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Pak envoy appreciates China's timely help for flood relief

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque has highly appreciated China's timely assistance to flood control and disaster relief efforts being carried out by the Pakistani government in flood-hit areas in Pakistan.

Pakistan is facing unprecedented floods in all the provinces and regions of Pakistan. Over 1000 deaths have been reported so far and a number of villages have been washed away while standing crops have been destroyed, he told China Economic Ne (CEN).

"China has always been standing with Pakistan in these difficult times. The support which has been provided by China and its organisations is very timely and very valuable. "This time also China is stepping forward and this is just a first step", he added.

The ambassador hoped in addition to the announcement made by China more Chinese assistance will be coming in the future.

He informed that thousands of livestock have been killed by the floods caused by heavy monsoon rains. The situation is quite serious in the country and as per the estimates of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) more than 30 million people have been affected in Pakistan.

"We are very grateful to the government of China and the very timely announcement of assistance to Pakistan in the shape of tents and shelters will be certainly dispatched to Pakistan shortly", the ambassador mentioned.

He further said that the Chinese government Chinese institutions and other organisations are approaching the embassy for not only the expression of solidarity but also offering their help in terms of donations and any other assistance that they can provide like dry food and medicines.

He said the situation is still evolving and the embassy is in touch with the Chinese government and all other institutions."We also have written letters to the major provinces of China and other key institutions for assistance because they are helping us in this difficult situation", he said.

The ambassador said he has already sent a message today to the Pakistani community in China and appealed to them to come forward like they always do and support their countrymen in these difficult times and contribute generously to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund which has been established and the details of the account numbers have been shared with the community.

