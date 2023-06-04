UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy Deeply Saddened By Tragic Loss Of Lives In China's Sichuan Province

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Pak envoy deeply saddened by tragic loss of lives in China's Sichuan province

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Sunday extended his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in a landslide in Sichuan province of China.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, he said in a statement.

At least 14 people were killed and five others missing as a result of a landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Sunday morning.

The landslide occurred at around 6am on Sunday morning in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

More than 180 rescue workers have been dispatched to the site, with search and rescue operations still ongoing.

The Leshan city was hit by heavy rain over the two days before the incident, weather tracking data indicated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather China Leshan SITE Sunday

