UrduPoint.com

Pak Envoy Invites Lenovo Group To Benefit From Pakistan's Favourable Investment Policy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Pak envoy invites Lenovo Group to benefit from Pakistan's favourable investment policy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque paid a visit to the headquarters of lenovo Group Limited in Beijing and invited the group to benefit from Pakistan's favourable business environment for investment in ICT and related sectors.

Lenovo Group Limited is a Chinese multinational technology company dealing in the design and development of laptops, personal computers, workstations, supercomputers and electronic storage devices.

During the visit, the Ambassador toured various sections of the headquarters and reviewed the state-of-the-art facilities of the Lenovo Group.

Ms Lu Bo, the Vice-President of the Group briefed the Ambassador on Lenovo's development trajectory and potential for future growth in the region.

Vice-President Lu stated that as China's strategic partner and iron-brother, Lenovo Group stood ready to explore Pakistani market for further expanding its footprints in Pakistan in research and development and ICT sector.

In his remarks, Ambassador Haque thanked the Vice-President for Lenovo's interest in Pakistan and updated her about Pakistan's growth potential in ICT sector.

He said that Pakistan has been actively developing its digital economy and rolling out new policies to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment in the ICT industries.

Ambassador Haque encouraged Lenovo Group to benefit from Pakistan's favourable business climate for investment in the ICT and related sectors in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business China Company Visit Beijing Bo Market From

Recent Stories

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacu ..

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacuation of its staff from Afghan ..

3 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

20 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

27 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

43 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.