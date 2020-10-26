UrduPoint.com
Pak Envoy Thanks Zhao For Donating 100,000 COVID-19 Testing Kits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Pak envoy thanks Zhao for donating 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with President of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Zhao Yaping with his delegation here on Monday.

Ambassador Haque thanked the President on behalf of government and people of Pakistan for donating 100,000(PCR) COVID-19 testing kits and also lauded the solidarity and cooperation between Pakistan and China during the pandemic.

"Our President of Pakistan paid a solidarity visit to China during the peak of crises," he added. Later Chinese government, enterprises, pharmaceutical companies and people came to help Pakistan during the outbreak by sending more than 60 flights carrying relief goods.

The Ambassador appreciated the interest shown by the Wondfo Biotech to explore opportunities in manufacturing and R&D in Pakistan and assured him of Embassy's full support for its future projects and initiatives in Pakistan.

