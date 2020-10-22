Pak folk medley to be aired on arts festival in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Main Hoon, a Pakistani folk medley of national integrity, will be aired on the 13th China International Youth Art Festival to showcase the beauty of Pakistani culture to the world.

Sponsored by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the folk medley will be voiced by 12 Pakistani singers including Nabeel Shaukat Ali, Bano Rehmat, Sanam Marvi in 12 regional languages, including Gojri, Sindhi, Brahui and so on, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Thursday.

Main Hoon shows the Pakistani people's yearning for peace, harmony and stability, their love for Pakistan's nature and landscape, and the unity and friendship among all ethnic groups.

According to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the 13th China International Youth Art Festival is held both offline and online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50 art trouts or artists from 26 countries and regions including Pakistan were invited to perform for the International Performing Art E-Showcase, with art forms covering music, dance, drama, acrobatics, folk customs and others.

Launched in 2008, China International Youth Arts Festival is the first international youth-oriented cultural exchange activity led by the Chinese government , and has been held successfully ten times since its debut in 2008.

Over the years, the high-profile and enriching festival has attracted tens of thousands of youths from different nations, allowing them to meet old and new friends and enjoy spectacular art performances of various genres.

Being a major platform for cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign youths, it has achieved a high reputation in China and across the world.