UrduPoint.com

Pak Hajj Mission To Facilitate Madinah Sacred Places Visit For 42,000 Hajj Pilgrims Before Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pak Hajj Mission to facilitate Madinah sacred places visit for 42,000 Hajj Pilgrims before Hajj

MAKKAH Mukarma, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj Mission has taken comprehensive measures to ensure a seamless and meaningful pilgrimage experience for over 42,000 pilgrims, making elaborate arrangements to facilitate the sacred places visit in Madinah Munawara before their Hajj journey.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that these efforts aimed to provide a spiritually enriching journey, allowing the pilgrims to immerse themselves in the significance of the sacred sites.

He highlighted that the remaining pilgrims participating in the government scheme would have the opportunity to visit the sacred places in Madinah during their post-Hajj stay in the city.

So far, over 46,000 Pakistani pilgrims under the government scheme have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Among them, 16,000 pilgrims are currently residing in Madinah, while the remaining 30,000 hajj pilgrims have been provided accommodation in Makkah Mukarramah.

The spokesman said the private pilgrims had started arriving in the holy cities, with a total of 3,000 pilgrims from the private Hajj scheme having reached the holy cities.

As per the spokesperson for religious affairs, the Hajj Medical Mission was currently providing medical facilities in Makkah and Madinah through two hospitals and twelve dispensaries.

A dedicated team of 272 doctors and medical staff is available around the clock to offer treatment services in Makkah and Madinah Munawarrah.

The operation of flights from Pakistan to Madinah Munawarrah for Hajj purposes has concluded, with all government Hajj flights set to arrive in Jeddah by June 21.

The monitoring of 35 Hajj group organizers has been successfully completed, and two complaints related to the private Hajj scheme have been resolved, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the Lost and Found Department has successfully escorted 18 pilgrims who had lost their way to their designated accommodations, according to the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Jeddah Visit Makkah Saudi Arabia June All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

42 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.