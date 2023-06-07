Pak Hajj Mission to facilitate Madinah sacred places visit for 42,000 Hajj Pilgrims before Hajj

MAKKAH Mukarma, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj Mission has taken comprehensive measures to ensure a seamless and meaningful pilgrimage experience for over 42,000 pilgrims, making elaborate arrangements to facilitate the sacred places visit in Madinah Munawara before their Hajj journey.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that these efforts aimed to provide a spiritually enriching journey, allowing the pilgrims to immerse themselves in the significance of the sacred sites.

He highlighted that the remaining pilgrims participating in the government scheme would have the opportunity to visit the sacred places in Madinah during their post-Hajj stay in the city.

So far, over 46,000 Pakistani pilgrims under the government scheme have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Among them, 16,000 pilgrims are currently residing in Madinah, while the remaining 30,000 hajj pilgrims have been provided accommodation in Makkah Mukarramah.

The spokesman said the private pilgrims had started arriving in the holy cities, with a total of 3,000 pilgrims from the private Hajj scheme having reached the holy cities.

As per the spokesperson for religious affairs, the Hajj Medical Mission was currently providing medical facilities in Makkah and Madinah through two hospitals and twelve dispensaries.

A dedicated team of 272 doctors and medical staff is available around the clock to offer treatment services in Makkah and Madinah Munawarrah.

The operation of flights from Pakistan to Madinah Munawarrah for Hajj purposes has concluded, with all government Hajj flights set to arrive in Jeddah by June 21.

The monitoring of 35 Hajj group organizers has been successfully completed, and two complaints related to the private Hajj scheme have been resolved, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the Lost and Found Department has successfully escorted 18 pilgrims who had lost their way to their designated accommodations, according to the spokesperson.