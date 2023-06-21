UrduPoint.com

Pak Hajj Pilgrims Shuttle Bus Service To Stop Operations From Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The complimentary shuttle bus service, offering pick-up and drop-off services for prospective pilgrims residing in nine sectors across Makkah Mukarama to and from Haram Sharif, will cease its operations starting from Friday, June 23.

According to Pakistan Hajj Mission's announcement, the shuttle services will be halted in accordance with the schedule set by the Saudi authorities. The service will resume its operations after Fajar prayers, starting Monday July 3, 2023.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

