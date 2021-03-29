Pak high commissioner briefs PM on Pak-Bangladesh ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Siddiqui Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on Pakistan- Bangladesh relations.

According to a press release of PM Office media wing, 'the prime minister directed the high commissioner to continue efforts to promote relations.

The prime minister also conveyed good wishes for the leadership and people of Bangladesh.