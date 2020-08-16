Pak, Kashmir Diaspora, Sikhs jointly observe Indian Independence Day as Black day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 16 (APP):United-Kingdom based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates and the Sikh community Saturday observed India's Independence Day as black day to reiterated extreme indignation and hatred against India for keeping bulk of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As all previous years, Pakistani/Kashmiri and Khalistan Movement's Sikhs marked India's Independence Day as black day on 15th of August around the globe including in in UK – where the British Pakistani / Kashmiri and Sikhs protested in front of the the Indian High Commission office in London besides outside the Indian Consulates in Birmingham and other major cities of UK and Europe, said a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.

The Chief host organization - Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council's Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, the organization's President Kala Khan and their team along with British Pakistani/Kashmiri and Sikhs protested outside the Indian High Commission London against the ongoing brutalities and human rights violations against the minorities especially Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits and Christians, the message said.

"It has been over a year of strict siege with huge numbers of Indian Armed Forces patrolling the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and complete shutdown by violating all laws of the land and international laws as well as violating the UN resolutions which were agreed upon by both India & Pakistan as India took the initiative of going first to UN to stop the tension in the region and promised the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir that they will hold a plebiscite and gramt them the right of self determination according to the wishes of people of Kashmir", said Raja Sikander Khan, the GPKSC Chief, President of the organization Kala Khan and other key speakers from all Pakistani, Kashmiri and Sikh Diaspora community while addressing the protest rally.

Lamenting, speakers continued that now the fascist BJP Government-led by the butcher of Gujrat - Narindra Modi who was initially refused a visa to USA and UK due to his criminal and terrorist activities prior to becoming the Prime Minister of India, he was refusing to act upon the promise which was given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they would be given their fundamental right of self determination.

In fact, the speakers continued, fascist Modi rule was trying to bring about the demographic changes in the world-recognized disputed Jammu Kashmir state after abrogating special status of the disputed state revoking article 370 & 35A snatching the thousand-years old identity and cultural heritage of the Muslim-majority Jammu Kashmir and by forcibly thrusting the Indian residents in to the disputed IIOJK to permanently settle buying the land and property in the disputed State at gun point defying the ancient State Subject rules of 1927 promulgated in the State during then dogra rule, they underlined.

Raja Sikander Khan underlined on this occasion by addressing the rally that by exercising above nefarious move, the fascist Modi rule intend to convert the Muslim-majority disputed Jammu Kashmir state into a minority – but the people of Jammu and Kashmir living at either side of the LoC and rest of the world will frustrate all such sinister moves and nefarious designs of New Delhi, with full vigor, he declared.

"Kashmiris will never let the above Indian nefarious move to be exercised at any cost and will continue giving supreme sacrifices of their lives till the last drop of blood", he vowed.

Addressing the rally Ranjit Singh Srai of the World Sikh Parliament expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris in their struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination amidst the Indian aggression for past 73 years in general and since past 30 years in particular.

"Just as the Sikh nation will secure independence from Indian getting Indian-administered Punjab to make their separate homeland Khalistan, he vowed that the Kashmiris will also ultimately succeed in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

He warned that without the success of the above freedom movements of Kashmiris and Sikhs for liberation of their respective homelands from Indian yoke, the entire region will continue facing never-ending state terrorism by India. "Such ugly situation caused due to the Indian nefarious designs of expansionism through keeping Kashmiris and Sikhs homelands in her forced and illegal occupation, could ignite catastrophic conflict between aggressor India and the freedom-loving nations as well as neighboring states", the Sikh community leader observed.

Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander thanked all the participants for attending the black-day anti-India rally followed by the protest demonstration.

Earlier, the protesters turned out in large number before the Indian High Commission London to show their support and solidarity of Kashmiris freedom struggle as well as Sikhs freedom movement for the emergence of their separate homeland Khalistan. The furious mob chanted anti-India slogans besides the zindabad slogans for Kashmir freedom struggle and Khalistan movement demanding free Kashmir and Khalistan from the Indian clutches besides early withdrawal of the Indian occupying butcher from the IIOJK, the message said.

A large number of police contingents remained alert to maintain law and order and peace during the anti-India rally on this occasion, the message concluded.