Pak-Kashmiri Dispora To Hold Anti-India Protests In UK, Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) ; Aug 03 (APP):Both the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in the Europe, including the United Kingdom, have given final touches to the preparations to observe the Youm-e Istehsal on August 05 with massive anti-India rallies and demonstrations against the last year's revoking of the special status Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The mass anti-India black-day protest followed by severe indignation against the oppressive fascist New Delhi rule all over Europe, the UK and Scotland will mostly be comprising protest to be staged in front of the Indian high commissions and consulates in major cities on August 05," Raja Sikander Khan, Chairman of Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) - the UK-based Kashmiris international rights outfit, said in a statement.

He said a thorough telephonic conference among the leaders of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community, including himself, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Raja Fahim Kayani, Tehreek-e-Kashmir Scotland President Baillie Muhammad Hanif Raja MBE on Monday last to chalk out the programme.

It was unanimously decided that Raja Fahim Kayani would organize the black day protests outside all the Indian embassies and consulates across the major cities of UK and Europe, while Raja Sikander Khan would manage a protest outside the Indian High Commission, London and Bailli Muhammad Hanif Raja MBE (Member of British Empire) to organize seminars in different cities of Scotland.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

