Pak lose, India won by 89 runs on DLS

(@FahadShabbir)

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) ::India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 302 off 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as the match was stopped due to rain and Pakistan could score 212-6.

Pakistan team were placed in a precarious situation on 166-6 in 35 overs when the play was stopped.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019.

The three Indian top-order batsmen batted with purpose and poise which enabled them to post a huge total against arch-rivals Pakistan through Rohit Sharma's 140 (113) and fifties from Virat Kohli 77 (65) and KL Rahul 57 (78). Hardik Pandya scored a quick 26 (19) while Vijay Shankar 15 (15) and KM Jadhav 9 (8) remained not out when MS Dhoni got out cheaply for 1 (2).

Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred against Pakistan as well as the second century of the CWC19 as he toyed with Pakistani bowlers and was harsh against the spinners and the seamer alike.

Virat Kohli, on 57, became the fastest batsmen in history to reach 11000 in minimum innings of 222 and he was instrumental in building the Indian innings after Rohit Sharma departed at 234 in the 39th over.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided perfect platform to the Indian team to post opening partnership of 136 runs between the two batsmen who opened for India for the first time in ODIs. Rohit was more more fluent of the two and reached his 50 in 34 balls while Rahul played second fiddle to Rohit and only took charge of the situation when Muhamamd Hafeez and Shoaib malik were introduced into the attack.

Rahul brought up 50 runs – first of the CWC19 – when he hit Shoaib Malik over deep mid-wicket for a six. Malik and Muhammad Hafeez were taken off the bowling attack after both conceded 11 runs each in their only over in the match.

The spin-quartet of Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez. They were hit for 132 runs in the 21 overs bowled by them. Imad Wasim was most economical of the pack of spinners and conceded 49 runs in his 10 overs. Seamers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali conceded 185 runs in their 20 overs.

Muhammad Amir, once again, was pick of the Pakistani bowling attack who claimed three Indian wickets for 47 runs including the price slap of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who edged a bouncer to the wicket-keeper in the last over of the Indian innings. Wahab Riaz conceded 71 off his 10 overs for one wicket while Hassan Ali's spell of 10 overs cost him 84 runs in return for 0ne wicket of centurion Rohit Sharma.

Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's pace bowlers, were warned twice for running on to the protected area and remained under threat to be stopped from bowling in the match for more violation.

Muhammad Amir received his first official warning from Bruce Oxenford in only the third over of the Indian innings while he was warned again in his very next over for invading the protected area and one more error from the bowler could have proved very costly for his team. Wahab Riaz received official warning on two consecutive deliveries in the 24th over of the Indian innings from umpire Marius Erasmus. Wahab Riaz had to switch to around the bowling and bowled rest of his about eight overs from around the wicket to avoid further warning.

Pakistan played with three pacers and two specialist spinners on a pitch which helped the seamers while India fielded four seamers and two specialist spinners the fourth medium pacer Vijay Shankar got rid of Pakistani opener Imam ul Haq who was adjudged leg before wicket (LBW) for 7 (18).

Pakistani batsmen started cautiously their chase of 336 and the innings was slow as compared with the Indian innings. Imam ul Haq perished for 7 off 18 balls after he failed to handle a pitched-up swinging delivery fron Vijay Shankar who replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the bowler left the field with a side strain. Kumar, later, could not take any part in the match with side strain.

Babar Azam (48) and Fakhar Zaman (62) steadied the Pakistan innings and scored a century partnership but both departed in a short span of time and both were dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Muhammad Hafeez did not last long and departed for 9 (7) while Shoaib Malik earned a consecutive first ball duck and both batsmen fell to Hardik Pandya's harmless medium pace bowling.

In another great batting collapse, which was reminiscent of Pakistan's batting failure against Australia in similar situations, Pakistan lost 4 wickets in the span of 3 overs.

Indian spinners proved to be main difference between the two teams as Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal bowled with variation, control and guile and created uncertainty in the minds of the batsmen. Though Babar and Fakhar scored 100 runs partnership but they were never in control against Indian spinners. Sarfraz Ahmed 12 (30) failed to make a big contribution Imad Wasim 46 (39) and Shadab Khan 20 (14) remained not out at the end of 40 overs.

Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Panday share two scalps each in the match.