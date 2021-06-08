UrduPoint.com
Pak-origin Family's Killing In Canada, Manifests Rise Of Islamophobia: FO

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pak-origin family's killing in Canada, manifests rise of Islamophobia: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly, condeming the killing of a Pakistan-origin family in Canada, said the tragic incident was yet another manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia.

In response to media queries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said such incidents reinforced the imperative for the international community to work together for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

"We strongly condemn the Islamophobic incident that resulted in the tragic death of four family members of Pakistani origin, in London, Ontario. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan's High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto were in close contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts of the case and to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act were brought to justice.

"Our Consul General in Toronto also visited the family of the deceased to offer sympathies and condolences and all possible assistance," he said.

He mentioned that the Canadian Prime Minister had stated that Islamophobia had no place in any of their communities.

