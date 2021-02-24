UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Yemen Agri-academia Ties Should Be Strengthened: Ambassado

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pak-Yemen agri-academia ties should be strengthened: ambassado

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Yemen are enjoying deep-rooted relations based on brotherhood and now joint efforts are needed to meet challenges of food security.

This was said Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Muhammed Motahar Alashabi while addressing a meeting of deans, directors and principal officers of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday.

He lauded the research made at the UAF and said that this achievement could be replicated in other countries, including Yemen, for which a memorandum of understanding would be inked.

He said the majority of Yemeni people were associated with the agriculture sector, therefore, strengthened agricultural ties will help learn from each other and combat different challenges.

Earlier, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that there was a lot of scope for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agricultural education and research to increase per acre yield.

Director Research UAF Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer briefed about achievements and said the UAF was ranked among the top 100 best universities in the world in the subject of agriculture and forestry in international rankings.

Principal Officer Estate Management UAF Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Food and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Irshad, Dean Faculty of Animal Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, Principal Officer Public Relations Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif also spoke.

Later, the UAF shield was also presented to Yemeni Envoy who also visitedLocust Research Cell UAF besides planting a sapling in the university lawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Agriculture Yemen From Best Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

4 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

19 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

29 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.