Pakistan 117-4 At Tea, Lead West Indies By 81 Runs

13 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Pakistan 117-4 at tea, lead West Indies by 81 runs

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Naseem Ashraf 44) and 117-4 v West Indies 253 (K. Brathwaite 97, J. Holder 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-59).

Toss: West IndiesMatch situation: Pakistan lead by 81 runs with six second innings wickets in hand.

