Pakistan 188-2 At Stumps In Rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan 188-2 at stumps in rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Rain again interrupted the second Test in Dhaka between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday with only 6.2 overs played and the tourists extending their lead.

Play did not get under way until after lunch with Pakistan reaching 188-2, adding 27 from their first day total.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Azhar Ali struck back-to-back boundaries off pace bowler Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th Test fifty before the match officials called off play at 3:00 pm local time.

Ali was batting on 52, alongside skipper Babar Azam, who added 11 runs, including a boundary off the first ball of the day, to stay unbeaten on 71.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

