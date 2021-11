Pakistan 203-4 at lunch vs Bangladesh in first Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Abid Ali was unbeaten on 127 as Pakistan reached 203-4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Taijul islam took three wickets while Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one to keep Bangladesh alive in the contest after Pakistan resumed play with 145-0 overnight, replying to the hosts' first innings total of 330.