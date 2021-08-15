Pakistan 56-2 in second innings, lead West Indies by 20 runs

(@FahadShabbir)

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on third day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday: Pakistan 217 (Fawad Alam 56) and 56-2 v West Indies 253 (K.

Brathwaite 97, J. Holder 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-59) Toss: West IndiesMatch Situation: Pakistan lead by 20 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand