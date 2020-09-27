Pakistan - a land of peace, beauty and hospitality: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has exhorted tourists from across the world to visit Pakistan as it is a land of peace, beauty and hospitable people.

In connection with the World Tourism Day being observed across the globe on Sunday, the president, in a series of tweets, said, "Pakistan is a land of peace, beauty & hospitable people.

The Himalayas, Karakorum & Hindu Kush display their spectacular majestic beauty in Nanga Parbat & K2. Ancient ruins of Mohenjo-daro & Harappa, and Buddhist sites adorn our valleys & plains."He further said, "There is so much that can be said, but the land and its people can be appreciated only by being here. You will fall in love once you experience us."