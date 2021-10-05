UrduPoint.com

Pakistan accuses India of 'state terrorism' as two nations clash at UN over Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) ::Representatives of India and Pakistan clashed at the United Nations on Monday, after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram warned of the threat to international peace and security posed by India's move to impose a 'final solution' in Jammu and Kashmir as well as its massive militarization.

Indian delegate A Amarnath reacted to Ambassador Akram's sharp words in the General Assembly's First Committee, claiming that Kashmir was an integral part of India and alleging that Pakistan was the "biggest destabilizing force in the world and has repeatedly indulged in cross-border terrorism." Exercising his right of reply in the 193-member Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters, Pakistan's delegate Gul Qaiser firmly rejected India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir was its part, saying it is an internationally recognized disputed territory, whose final status is to be decided through a UN supervised plebiscite.

"India's illegal actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, coupled with its belligerent rhetoric, have compounded the regional security situation, Qaiser, a first secretary at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, told the committee.

"The extremist ideology pervasive in India today, along with its offensive doctrines and hegemonic pretensions; its quest for conventional and strategic military dominance; a history of aggression against its neighbours; and the refusal to engage in a dialogue or mediation on dispute resolution, confidence building or risk reduction, present a clear danger", the Pakistani delegate warned.

Pakistan, he added, has been and will continue to highlight India's "state terrorism" against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Make no mistake, Indian state terrorism in IIOJK will not be able to dampen the indomitable spirit of those seeking their inalienable right to self-determination", Qaiser said, adding, "Nor will India's attempt to divert attention from its sponsorship of terrorism ever succeed." Noting India's unmerited remarks about Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT), he said that Pakistan's position is guided by national security concerns. The treaty, he said, should contribute both to the objectives of nuclear disarmament as well as non-proliferation in all its aspects.

"Pakistan is open and constructive in our engagement to find a solution that addresses the concerns of all affected countries."

