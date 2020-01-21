UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Acted According To Norms In Seeking Asset Freeze Exemption For UNSC-sanctioned Individuals: Diplomats

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan acted according to norms in seeking asset freeze exemption for UNSC-sanctioned individuals: Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's request for asset freeze exemption for individuals listed in the UN Security Council Sanctions Regime was in accordance with the established norms and working methods of the 15-member body, according to Council diplomats.

Asked about some media reports that while taking actions against banned militant organizations, Pakistan had in August last year sought monetary relief for their leaders, these diplomats said Islamabad had in fact complied with the The Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s Action Plan by submitting requests for the asset freeze exemptions.

Reacting to media articles appearing on the eve of the FATF's plenary meetings, one diplomat said their aim was to spread disinformation about Pakistan's compliance with the UN counter-terrorism resolutions and mis-portray the exemption requests submitted last year by it to the UNSC's Sanctions Committee.

"Their design was obviously to undermine Pakistan's state institutions and create an impression that Pakistan is in violation of UN Sanctions against certain individuals." "The facts are entirely contrary to such assertions," he added.

The UN Security Council resolutions, the diplomats pointed out, asked all the member states to submit exemption requests from asset freeze of those individuals, who have been listed in the UN Sanctions List.

Seeking exemptions for limited funds from the Security Council was a matter of routine for countries, it was pointed out.

Ever since the establishment of the UN Sanctions Regime, numerous requests for asset freeze exemption have been submitted by various countries whose individuals were listed in the Sanctions Committee, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Canada, France, Kuwait etc.

Pakistan's requests for asset freeze exemption were approved by all members of the Security Council Sanctions Committee, the diplomats said. The US Acting Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells, also publicly welcomed Pakistan's request to seek this asset freeze exemption.

The asset freeze exemption was not a financial relief for those individuals, the diplomats said, pointing out that it enabled Pakistan to monitor the flow of funds to the individuals through banking channels, ensuring that no funds were used for unauthorized purposes -- a requirement of the FATF, also approved by the Security Council Sanctions Committee.

There was no extraordinary or sensational element in Pakistan's documents for exemptions, the diplomats said. "The language used in letters to the Security Council by Government of Pakistan is no plea; it is in line with diplomatic etiquette."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Canada France Kuwait Qatar Germany Alice United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Malaysia August Financial Action Task Force Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

17 minutes ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

NATO Chief Confident About Trans-Atlantic Bond Des ..

3 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

2 hours ago

Fitch Revises Rusal's Outlook to Negative, Affirms ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.