UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Afghanistan Can Properly Resolve Concerns Through Dialogue, Consultations: China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan can properly resolve concerns through dialogue, consultations: China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were traditional friendly neighbours of China and believed that the two countries could properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultations.

"Afghanistan and Pakistan are both traditional friendly neighbors of China. We believe that the two countries can properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

In response to the experts' claim that the recent incident along Pak-Afghan border caused a setback for the Afghan interim government's efforts to seek international recognition, as well as China's efforts to engage with the Afghan interim government, he said, "The so-called 'experts' you quoted are completely deliberately slanderous words without impartiality or professionalism.

" When asked to comment over the recent incident and related retaliatory remarks, he said, "We believe that Pakistan and Afghanistan can properly resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China Border Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign ..

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign funding case for hearing

5 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

5 minutes ago
 Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Ph ..

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Philippines - Authorities

5 minutes ago
 US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be ..

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

7 minutes ago
 MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.