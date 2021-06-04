UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan And Kiribati, A Pacific Island Country, Establish Diplomatic Relations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

Pakistan and Kiribati, a pacific Island country, establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Kiribati, an island country in the central Pacific Ocean, on Thursday formally established diplomatic relations at a simple ceremony at the Pakistani Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, and his Kiribati counterpart Teburoro Tito, signed a joint communiqué to that effect.

"I wish to congratulate the Government and the People of the Kiribati on this historic occasion," Ambassador Akram wrote on the Twitter.

During the meeting with Ambassador Tito, he said, "we expressed our deep desire for promotion of mutual cooperation through people-to-people contacts; economic and trade relations and exchange of bilateral visits," pledging to collaborate in various fields including tourism and fisheries.

"We reiterated to work closely at the multilateral fora for advancing common agenda of developing countries, such as Climate Change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and recovery from coronavirus pandemic," the Pakistani envoy added.

The two diplomats also jointly informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the establishment of Pakistan-Kiribati diplomatic relations.

The Republic of Kiribati is a group of 33 Pacific Islands and home to almost 119,000 people. The country won independence from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Both Pakistan and Kiribati are members of the British Commonwealth as well as the Asia Pacific Group.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exchange Twitter Independence New York United Kingdom Kiribati From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

7 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

8 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

8 hours ago

UAEâ€™s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

9 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

8 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.