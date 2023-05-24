Pakistan anticipates more investments from Shanghai Economic Zone: Consul General

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Consul General in Shanghai Hussain Haider on Wednesday said that Pakistan actively explored trade and investment cooperation opportunities with Chinese enterprises and welcomed the direct investment.

During his presentation on trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan at Pakistan International Promotion Conference in Shanghai, he provided an overview of unique Pakistani products, top exports, Pakistan foreign trade, preferential investment policies in Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, foreign investment incentives, and priority sectors for investment, among other topics.

He said that Pakistan, situated at a crucial juncture of the Belt and Road, possesses a unique geographical location and abundant natural resources.

"With its substantial market potential, youthful workforce, and agricultural advantages, Pakistan holds significant development potential in the fields of economy, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), tourism, and culture, thus attracting Chinese investment and tourists," he added.

The consul general mentioned, "Shanghai-based companies that have invested in Pakistan have achieved significant success and serve as exemplary Pak-China collaboration cases, adding, We anticipate further investments from the Shanghai economic zone in the post-pandemic era." Jiawen Pei, the chairman of Shanghai Blue Sky Economic City Development Co.

, Ltd, acknowledged the presence of 20,000 enterprises in the city park, many of which align with Pakistan's encouraged investment direction, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

He welcomed the establishment of the Pakistan National Pavilion within the economic city, aiming to expand the sales of high-quality Pakistani products through offline display and e-commerce.

The Shanghai Blue Sky Economic City is an economic development zone authorized by the government of Shanghai's Jiading District. Established in 1994, it is located in Nanxiang, a picturesque town with a rich historical and cultural heritage and a strong presence in the gaming industry.

The chairman expressed the desire to strengthen interaction with Pakistan, jointly optimize the business environment, and serve as a bridge for cooperation between the two sides.

More than 100 enterprises in logistics, food processing, information technology, automobile parts, and hardware participated in the promotion conference, demonstrating their interest in trade and investment.

They raised various questions such as the Currency for settling trade transactions between China and Pakistan, laws concerning the employment of local Pakistani employees, and preparations for joint ventures. The consul general addressed these queries on-site and provided the necessary answers.