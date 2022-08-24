UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Attaches High Importance To Its Fraternal Ties With Qatar: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Qatar: PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its long-standing fraternal ties with Qatar, rooted deep in common history and shared aspirations for socio-economic development.

The prime minister reaffirmed government of Pakistan's commitment to deepen and diversify multifaceted engagement with Qatar in order to transform the two countries' close political relations into a robust and comprehensive economic partnership.

The prime minister met with a delegation of Qatar Business Association (QBA), led by QBA's Chairman, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, key members of the cabinet and senior officials were present. From QBA side, leading Qatari business and corporate executives joined the Chairman, QBA.

Lauding Qatar's rapid economic growth and development under the visionary leadership of the Amir of Qatar, the prime minister appreciated the role played by the QBA in invigorating Qatar's private sector.

Emphasizing the importance of building diverse economic partnerships, the prime minister highlighted the enormous business and investment opportunities offered by Pakistan's energy including renewables, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, information technology, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

He also apprised Qatari business leaders of the rigorous structural and policy reforms being undertaken by the government of Pakistan to improve and upgrade the business eco-system in Pakistan.

Commenting on the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations, the prime minister underlined the key role of the private sectors of the two countries to sustain the momentum for availing the opportunities in the business domain. He, in particular, stressed on building business-to-business linkages between the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani recalled his longstanding association with Pakistan and expressed the Association's desire to further enhance trade relations with Pakistan.

In this regard, he apprised the prime minister that he would send a representative technical level delegation of QBA to Pakistan soon to explore the avenues of cooperation.

He also accepted the prime minister's invitation to visit Pakistan along with senior members of the association.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Business Visit Qatar Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

3 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.