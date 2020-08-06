Pakistan-based Kashmiri youth observe Kashmir Siege day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 05 (APP):Pakistan-based Kashmiri youth's outfit - All Kashmir Forum observed "Kashmir Siege Day" on Wednesday condemned India's nefarious unlawful and immoral forced move aimed at to annex Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory.

Protest demonstrations were held on 'Kashmir Siege Day' (Youm e Istehsal) by All Kashmir Forum, a prestigious youth movement for the right of self determination, in various parts of the country, the organisation's Supremo told APP here Wednesday evening.

Speakers including Safeer Ahmed Khan, Sajjid Ahmed, Eng. Mustaq Mahmood, Naeem Abbasi, Muhammad Shahbaz, Riyasat Haneef, Raja Mazhar, Saddam Inqlabi, Najeeb ul Ghafoor, Abdul Hameed, FidaKiani and Abdul Basit Khan while addressing the anti-India rallies categorically rejected India's so-called annexation through sinister act of scrapping special status of the disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State.

Speakers said eight million Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their own homes. Their communication with the outside world has been deliberately revoked to hide the scale of human rights violations being perpetrated against them by the Indian occupation forces".

They reiterated the Jammu Kashmir state peoples resolve to continue condemning the abrogation of Article 370 scrapping special status of the Indian occupied state, till India was compelled to retrieve from her nefarious action. Narendra Modi's government had repealed the law and changed Article 35(a) last year.