Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pakistan beat England by five runs to win 3rd T20

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan beat England by five runs to win the third Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory saw Pakistan square the three-match series at 1-1 after Friday's no result washout was followed by England's five-wicket win on Sunday.

England, set 191 to win, slumped to 69-4 before Moeen Ali's 61 revived their hopes of victory.

But when veteran paceman Wahab Riaz caught and bowled Moeen, England were 174-8 with seven balls left.

They got the target down to 12 off two balls when Tom Curran hit a six. Bu with six needed off one ball, Curran could not repeat the shot when Haris Rauf bowled a yorker with the last ball of the match.

Earlier, Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez made 86 not out and shared a stand of exactly 100 with teenager Haider Ali, who marked his international debut with an impressive 54.

