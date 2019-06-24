Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs to end Proteas' World Cup dream

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs to end the Proteas' World Cup dream and rekindle their own tournament hopes at Lord's on Sunday.

Haris Sohail (89) top-scored for Pakistan, who reached 308 for seven in their 50 overs before restricting the out-of-form South Africa to 259-9.

South Africa cannot now mathematically qualify for the semi-finals from the 10-team round-robin phase but Pakistan still have a slender chance of reaching the last four.