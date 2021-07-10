UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bowl Against England In 2nd ODI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan bowl against England in 2nd ODI

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am (1000 GMT start) by 90 minutes, with the match reduced to 47 overs per side from the standard 50.

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes was winning his 100th ODI cap in the first match at this level at Lord's since he starred in a dramatic 2019 World Cup final win against New Zealand decided by a Super Over.

Both teams were unchanged following England's nine-wicket win in the first of a three-match series at Cardiff on Thursday.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, had to select a completely new squad days before the start of this series after a Covid-19 outbreak among their original party.

Yet a totally changed XI, captained by the fit-again Stokes and featuring five debutants, thrashed Pakistan at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, with only 67.1 overs of a scheduled 100 bowled.

Saturday's match at the home of cricket was the first in England to operate at full capacity since the pandemic.

Teams England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Cardiff Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan James Vince Craig Overton Hasan Ali Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Chris Broad Sophia Gardens Saud Shakeel 2019 Afridi TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Ham ..

7 minutes ago

President lauds govt’s decision to engage with d ..

13 minutes ago

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

41 minutes ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.