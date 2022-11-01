UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls Failure To Implement Right Of Peoples To Self-determination 'betrayal' Of UN Charter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Despite the right to self-determination being UN Charter's "cardinal principle", Pakistan has deplored that millions of people, including Kashmiris, continue to live under alien domination and foreign occupation.

"The price of this failure is being paid, in blood, by successive generations of people living under foreign occupation," Ambassador Munir Akram, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues, on Monday.

Speaking in a debate on 'Right of the peoples to self-determination, he said that suppression of this "fountainhead of all other rights", often brutal and violent, is one of the gravest violations of Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, referring to extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, rape and sexual violence, torture, curfews, communication blackouts, lockdown of civilian populations, illegal settlements and demographic changes.

The right to self-determination must be exercised freely, cannot lapse with time and must not be obfuscated or eclipsed by conflating it with terrorism, the Pakistani envoy said.

Despite these clear injunctions of international law, Aamir Khan said that millions continue to live under alien domination and foreign occupation, calling it a "betrayal" of the UN Charter.

In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said, bloodletting has gone on for seventy-five years and has accounted for the lives of over 100,000 Kashmiris, who have suffered decades of occupation awaiting the fulfillment of their UN-promised inalienable right to self-determination.

Since India's annexation of Jumma and Kashmir in 2019, there have been arbitrary arrests, abductions, violence and a lack of hospitals to care for the wounded, Aamir Khan said.

"Harrowing stories abound of widespread torture, inhumane or degrading treatment and arbitrary arrests; of how thousands including children have been abducted from their homes in the dead of the night, without any trace; of hospitals running dangerously short of supplies and turning into graveyards." India, he said, ignores the lesson of history that a people's yearning for freedom can never be crushed by brute force.

"We would like to reaffirm that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain on the UN agenda until the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their will, according to the agreed method prescribed by the Security Council a plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations," the Pakistan envoy added.

