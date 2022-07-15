UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Addressing Terrorism's Root Causes, Especially Far-right Group's Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan calls for addressing terrorism's root causes, especially far-right group's threat

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan has warned against new terrorist threats posed by far-right groups, and urged the UN to ensure that counter-terrorism steps are not misused to undermine human rights, particularly in situations of unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation, and denial of self-determination right.

"The threat of terrorism has morphed and evolved both ideologically and geographically since 9/11 (terrorist attacks against US)", Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said at the quarterly briefing organized by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) on Thursday.

"History bears testimony to the undeniable reality that the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination results inevitably in perpetuation of violence and conflict," the Pakistani envoy said.

"Aggressors, colonizers and occupiers often attempt to justify their suppression of legitimate struggles for self-determination and freedom by portraying them as 'terrorism'," he said.

He hoped that the upcoming UN Secretary-General report will address the gravity of the new terrorists' threats posed by far-right groups as well as the attacks on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance.

In this regard, Aamir Khan said, "In order to address the root causes of terrorism, it is also imperative to address situations of prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation, and denial of the right to self-determination.

" Pakistan, he said, welcomed the work of the Special Rapporteur of the Human Rights Council on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, which underlines the imperative of safeguarding right to self-determination in situations of foreign occupation.

The Pakistani envoy also called for enhancing the transparency of the UNSC sanctions regime and stressed the need for addressing the deficiencies in the global counter-terrorism architecture and norm building, particularly as a result of the regulatory landscape being developed under the umbrella of the Security Council through adoption of Chapter VII (enforcement resolutions).

Pakistan also reiterated the importance of capacity building of member states to enable them to implement their obligations towards preventing and combating terrorism.

"We call upon the UNOCT and relevant agencies of the United Nations to intensify cooperation, provide technical assistance and technology transfer and encourage information sharing to enhance our joint efforts towards strengthening the global fight against terrorism," Aamir Khan added.

