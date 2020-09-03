UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Calls For Boosting Efforts To Promote Interfaith Harmony Amid Rising Islamophobia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:10 AM

Pakistan calls for boosting efforts to promote interfaith harmony amid rising Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan has urged the United Nations to step up its efforts aimed at promoting interfaith harmony, religious tolerance, pluralism and a culture of peace amid the proliferation of Islamophobia.

"The clash of cultures and religions is a growing reality in numerous countries and societies," Dr. Mariam Sheikh, press counselor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said Tuesday in a session of the UN Committee on Information, a subsidiary body of the General Assembly.

In her remarks, she exhorted the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), which is dedicated to highlighting the world body's ideals and its work, to increase its technical assistance for the development of communications infrastructures and capabilities in developing countries.

The Pakistani delegate also lauded DGC's work in countering a traffic of lies, hate, and discrimination since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, and in filing the digital space with facts.

"The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated the crucial need for access to free, reliable, trustworthy, factual, multilingual and science-based information," Ms. Sheikh said, while also underscoring the key role of free, independent, responsible and pluralistic media to enhance transparency, accountability and trust that is vital for collective efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

"Better international cooperation, based on solidarity and goodwill among countries, can contribute to achieving this goal." She said Pakistan's drive to build its technological prowess was designed to leap frogging into new markets, developing a larger pool of human resource for reverse brain-drain, integrating the software technological infrastructure into modern technological base, promoting e-commerce, and strengthening the technological institutions.

In this regard, a number of steps have been taken to narrow the digital divide in the country.

At the same time, the Pakistani delegate told the committee that the "vibrant, growing, and thriving", media in Pakistan had also been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, with most newspapers reducing pages and some tv channels closing some of their field offices.

"With businesses closed, even small-scale advertisements, including lifelines from the government, have dried up, adversely affecting routine operations of the media industry that employs about 250,000 people." In this regard, she invited the Department of Global Communications to make further efforts to ensure business continuity of the media industry during the pandemic, particularly in developing countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Business Traffic Same Market Media TV From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

8 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

9 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

8 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

8 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

9 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.