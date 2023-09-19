Open Menu

Pakistan Calls For 'credible' Peace Process Leading To Independent Palestinian State

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 07:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan has called on the international community to push for rekindling the hopes of peace in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a meaningful negotiating process.

"Millions of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories live under shadows of checkpoints, roadblocks, military siege and separation walls," Foreign Minister Jalil Abbass Jilani told a meeting held to reinvigorate the peace process.

Any meaningful and viable negotiation process must run in parallel with the improvement in the lives of the Palestinian people," the Pakistani foreign minister added.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, was sponsored by Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, Egypt and Jordan.

Pakistan, he said, strongly supports the revival of a credible peace process to achieve the objective of two-state formula, involving the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State, living alongside Israel, within recognized and accepted pre-1967 boundaries, with Al Quds al Sharif as it's capital.

'Unfortunately", FM Jilani said, "the tragedy of Palestine continues, with Israeli military raids, airstrikes, expansion of settlements, evictions of Palestinians and violation of the status and sanctity of Al Quds al Sharif.

"The major hurdle for a long-term sustainable political process is the settlement activity by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It violates international law, vitiates the atmosphere conducive for negotiations and mutes the voices of peace and compassion." In conclusion, he remarked: "Pakistan's vision is for lasting peace for all the peoples of the middle East, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and nationality."

