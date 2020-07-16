UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Calls For Enhanced Int'l, UN Monitoring Of IOJ&K's Human Right Situation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan calls for enhanced int'l, UN monitoring of IOJ&K's human right situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday called for enhanced international monitoring and continued reporting by the United Nations on the human rights crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to save lives, dignity and freedom of Kashmiri people.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui at the weekly press briefing said continued brutalization of innocent people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir had entered 346th day after India revoked the special status of IOJ&K on August 5 last year.

She said Kashmiris were facing illegal occupation of Indian security forces for over seven decades.

She mentioned that recently, the Indian occupation forces during their continued so-called cordon and search operations martyred eight Kashmiris including Idrees Ahmad Bhat, Ajaz Ahmad, Muahmmad Usman, Saifullah Mir, Zahid Ahmad and Waleed Ahmad in Kupwara, Baramulla and Islamabad districts of IOJ&K.

The FO Spokesperson said the UN human rights machinery in recent months had highlighted India's non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

"Through several official communications, nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India's consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in occupied Jammu & Kashmir," she added.

On 89th Kashmir Martyrs' Day, she said the government and people of Pakistan joined Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe to pay homage to the 22 innocent, unarmed Kashmiris who stood up for truth and justice against the tyranny of Dogra force in 1931.

She said across the world, conferences, webinars and peace walks were organized to draw the attention of the world conscience towards the long struggle for fundamental rights of the people of IOJK.

During last week, she said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephone conversations with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

"In these interactions, the Foreign Minister shared our deep concern over the situation in IOJK and underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to help address the grave situation," she said.

Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed including COVID-19 pandemic, regional security in South Asia, suspension of Pakistan International Airline flights into European Union and the Prime Minister's call for Global Debt Relief Initiative for developing countries.

The Spokesperson said on July 7, 2020, the third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held via video link, where Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood co-chaired the dialogue.

"All three sides held in-depth discussions and reached consensus on cooperation against COVID-19, the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and trilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening communication and coordination and enhancing mutual trust and cooperation under the trilateral cooperation mechanism," she said.

Farooqui said the Foreign Secretary also held a video conference with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs on 7 July 2020.

They exchanged views on a broad range of subjects including response to COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and close cooperation in multi-lateral fora as well as the regional situation.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan and progress in Afghan peace process.

On repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the FO Spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's missions abroad continued to facilitate and assist fellow compatriots all across the world.

As of July 14, she said, 221,279 Pakistani citizens have been repatriated from different parts of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed China European Union Jammu Progress July August 2020 All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

10 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

11 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

15 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

20 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.