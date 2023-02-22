UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Making UN Observer Mission In Kashmir 'more Effective' To Ensure Peace Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan calls for making UN observer mission in Kashmir 'more effective' to ensure peace along LoC

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan has underscored the need for strengthening the United Nations Observer Mission in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) so that it plays a "more effective" role in preserving peace and security along the Line of Control (Loc) in the disputed Kashmir region.

"We believe UNMOGIP has been and continues to play an important role in the maintenance of peace and security along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions," Ambassador Munir Akram said at the first meeting of the 2023 session of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The Rawalpindi-based group, which Pakistan hosts, is composed of 44 military observers, supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.

In his remarks at the Committee, the Pakistani envoy said that peacekeeping was most effective as part of the overall 'political strategy' to resolve conflicts and build peace, adding that this strategy should embrace the entire peace continuum -- from conflict prevention to conflict resolution.

"The goal of protection of civilians is best served by preventing the outbreak of armed conflict, addressing the root causes of conflict, and finding just and sustainable political solution through dialogue and mediation," he added.

Ambassador Akram also underscored the need to strengthen missions and operations through strategic communications, gender mainstreaming and better protections for those who serve in them.

He stressed that peacekeeping must remain distinct from peace enforcement and counter-terrorism operations.

While the nature of conflict has changed due to the emergence of asymmetric threats, responding to these threats must not allow peacekeeping to drift into grey zones by assuming the role of militarized enforcement operations without conscious planning and decisions in that regard, the Pakistani envoy said.

The principles of integrity and impartiality must be preserved, he said before urging peacekeeping operations to develop the capacities of host countries to address the security threats posed by terrorists and armed groups.Peacekeeping must also be driven by the spirit of burden-sharing with bilateral and multilateral partnerships encouraged through co-deployments and training initiatives.

On the increase in women peacekeepers, he called for equitable geographic representation, especially for leadership roles and pointed out that this will incentivize the participation of women peacekeepers from developing countries.

Ambassador Akram then underscored the need for realistic, achievable and adequately resourced mandates; quality taking precedence over political expediency when selecting troop-contributing countries; promotion of peacekeeping-specific technology to address operational needs; and strategies to embrace the entire peace continuum.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Technology United Nations Jammu January Women From Best

Recent Stories

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

26 minutes ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

3 hours ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.