UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Staying Engaged With Taliban To Promote Afghan Women's Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Taliban to promote Afghan women's rights

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan has called for continued "engagement" with the Taliban government in a bid to develop guidelines on human rights, especially women's rights, in Afghanistan that will conform more closely to the international community's wishes, saying the old approach of using financial pressure to achieve the objective is not working.

"Pakistan and the Islamic countries in the region are working towards that objective of promoting women's rights," Ambassador Munir Akram said after a briefing given to member states on the recent high-level visits to Afghanistan by two separate delegations, one led by UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths and the other by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Griffiths told the meeting they told the Taliban authorities that a December 24 edict barring women from working for national and international NGOs (non-governmental organizations) was doing no favours for the people of Afghanistan, and called for its revocation. Women are an essential, central component of the humanitarian operation in Afghanistan, he stressed. At the same time, Griffiths said he had received "exceptions" in the health and education sectors, which have enabled activities to restart.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said, "We (Pakistan and Islamic countries in the region) have continued engagement despite our disagreements with the positions of the Taliban," he said, adding, "We have tried persuasion.

" Ulema delegations have repeatedly been sent to Afghanistan to try and convince them that their practice is not consistent with Islam, he said.

The Pakistani envoy said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will convene a conference in New York on March 8 on Women in Islam. The move, he added, was "another way of conveying a message of what are the standards and freedoms and rights that women enjoy under islam and Islamic sharia and this is a strategy of persuasion which we will continue." He said that the Taliban's restrictions flow -- not so much from a religious perspective -- as from a peculiar distinctive cultural reality of Afghanistan, which requires women to be kept at home and had not changed for hundreds of years.

"So to expect a complete transformation overnight on the condition that aid will stop to the Afghan people if they do not adhere to international standards, is a rather optimistic expectation." The new UN strategy to engage with the Taliban, he said, had brought about some results in terms of the "exemptions", which have been made, promising some space for women, adding, "we must work to broaden that space".

Ambassador Akram also hoped that the donor community will not walk away from Afghanistan, and that the UN Secretary-General's appeal for $4.4 billion appeal, which is so far, only half funded, will be fully funded going forward, leading to the revival of the country's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United Nations Education Same New York Turkish Lira March December Women From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.