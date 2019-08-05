UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Calls For Steps To Protect Children In Conflict Zones, Occupied Territories

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A Pakistani delegate has urged the international community to find effective ways to protect children in conflict zones and occupied territories where, he said, they continue to suffer as their rights are violated.

"In conflict zones and occupied territories, we are witnessing a deeply troubling breakdown in humanity and a diminishing respect for human life and dignity," Haseeb Gohar, the Pakistani delegate, told the UN Security Council.

Speaking in a debate on 'Children in Conflict', he pointed out that children continued to be the principal sufferers. "They are killed and maimed, abducted to fight, used as human shields, enslaved and sexually abused, and denied humanitarian aid," he added.

The UN Secretary-General's report, he said, confirmed these horrors: "2018 recorded the highest number of casualties as a result of killing and maiming and the increase in the number of violations are attributed to international forces".

Preventing and resolving conflicts, ending foreign occupation and working to sustain peace are the best ways to protect children from the effects of armed conflict, the Pakistani delegate said.

"This must be the top priority of this Council," Gohar underscored.

International laws and standards must be upheld, including by non-State groups, perpetrators of violence against children must be identified and brought to justice through national judicial systems, and Governments must invest in programmes that aim to rebuild shattered lives, he said.

Earlier, Virginia Gamba, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, presenting the latest report of the Secretary-General, said the situation was not improving. In some areas, it was worsening, she said, pointing out that the 24,000 violations against conflict-affected children documented in 2018 is up from 21,000 in 2017.

On his part, Gohar said while Pakistan supports the mandate of the Special Representative, it should not become a tool for achieving political ends, adding that his country hopes that principle will be kept in mind in future reports.

