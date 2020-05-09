UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Calls For UNSC To Stop Atrocities Against Muslims In India, Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan calls for UNSC to stop atrocities against Muslims in India, occupied Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Voicing deep concern over rising anti-Muslim attacks in parts of the world, Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to act and prevent impending atrocities, including against the Muslims in India and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are, unfortunately, witnessing a global resurgence of right wing and fascist ideologies, hate speech, xenophobia, Islamophobia, incitement to violence and acts of brutal violence," Ambassador Munir Akram said during a Security Council "Arria Formula" meeting on Friday.

"These trends have been exacerbated, rather than ameliorated, by the Covid-19 pandemic -- the most serious global crisis since the founding of the United Nations," the Pakistan envoy said.

Estonia, a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Council, convened the meeting on Preventing Future Atrocities under the format of Arria formula, which is named after a former Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Diego Arria. It is a very informal consultation process which affords members of the Security Council the opportunity to hear persons in a confidential, informal setting.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram noted that Islamophobia was emerging as a viral trend, "unfortunately even in Europe and elsewhere, manifested by negative profiling, religious and cultural discrimination, the deliberate defamation of islam, calls for barriers against and the expulsion of Muslim migrants and refugees, the vandalizing of Islamic sites and symbols, anti-Muslim hate speech, incitement to and perpetration of violence against Muslims.

" "Sadly," he added, "State-sponsored Islamophobia has found a fertile home in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ruled India.

"The founding fathers of the RSS were avowedly inspired by Hitler and endorsed the aim to cleanse Germany of the Jews. The 'sevaks' of the RSS, modeled on the Nazi 'brown shirts', are launched on a programme to eliminate India's Islamic heritage - as evident in the 1992 destruction of the historic Babri Mosque and anti-Muslims pogroms in Mumbai in 1992, Gujarat in 2002 and New Delhi in 2020, a few months ago. India's Muslims are also being vilified as the source of the Covid virus in India." The Pakistani envoy pointed out that the ethos of the Hindu supremists was epitomized in the declaration of a prominent BJP parliamentarian that "All people are not equal -- Muslims are not equal in category -- If Muslims become more than 30%, that country is dangerous".

"In occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Ambassador Akram said, "the BJP-RSS leaders are engaged in imposing what they themselves have called 'a final solution'- a plan to crush Kashmir's quest for self determination and freedom and colonize it into a Hindu majority territory.

"The Security Council has the mandate to prevent and punish genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It must act to prevent impending atrocities, including against the Muslims in India and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mumbai World United Nations Europe Germany Jammu New Delhi Adolf Hitler 2020 Mosque Muslim Jew All Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

7 hours ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

8 hours ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

8 hours ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

9 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

10 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.