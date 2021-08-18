UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Can Benefit From Agricultural Research In Ningxia, China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan can benefit from agricultural research in Ningxia, China

NINGXIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The fifth China-Arab States Expo will be physically unveiled tomorrow in Ningxia Hui autonomous region, a sister province of Punjab, in northwestern China.

The world can benefit from the agricultural research work being done in Ningxia, Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur, an economist at the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), in his message.

Impressed by the modern agriculture of Yinchuan, Ningxia's capital city, he anticipates fruitful results from this year's expo, which will be held both offline and online amid the pandemic.

"It is a great forum to share the experience and expand cooperation in the agricultural sector for the betterment of the people in China, Arab, Pakistan, and the rest of the world.

Apart from a conference featuring modern agriculture to be held on Aug 20th, the Expo also presents green food and smart agricultural technologies in its cloud exhibition, which has attracted thousands of companies worldwide.

Agricultural products in Ningxia, such as goji berry (wolfberry), organic vegetables, honey, milk, etc. have been increasingly popular in the international market. For instance, it is now exporting US$ 60 million of goji annually to over 30 countries and regions. “I never run out of goji”, said Kassem Tofailli, President of Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association (ACCDA) in an exclusive interview with CEN, with goji right inside his cup.

“In the winter, I always have Babao Tea (assorted Chinese herbal tea).

After establishing the agricultural technology transfer center between China and Arab countries, Ningxia has set up a sub-center in Pakistan, focusing on building the Islamabad Pavilion of Featured Agricultural Products of Ningxia and cross-border e-commerce service platform to display its high-quality agricultural products and advanced agricultural machinery and equipment.

An online mall has been put in place to promote agricultural trade with neighboring countries. Technical experts have also been sent to Pakistan for agri-technological exchanges. In 2006, Ningxia formed sister ties with Punjab.

It is reported that this is the fifth consecutive time for the Expo to incorporate agricultural cooperation. The past four conferences have witnessed the conclusion of nearly fifty agricultural agreements involving over RMB 1.1 billion.

While the online session of the expo has been unveiled on Aug 5th, the offline session of the Expo will be inaugurated on Aug 19th. With the theme of Deepening economic and trade cooperation, jointly building the Belt and Road, the four-day expo will set sight on cooperation among the BRI countries in agriculture, trade and investment, energy, water resources, digital technology, tourism and health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Punjab Water China Agriculture Road Yinchuan Muhammad Ali Cuban Peso Market From Share Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agen ..

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..

11 minutes ago
 India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism o ..

India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

32 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

42 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

52 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.