Pakistan Can Learn From Chinese Experience In Preserving Cultural Heritage In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan can learn from Chinese experience in preserving cultural heritage in Pakistan

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan has a wealth of cultural heritage and resources including archaeological sites, stupas, forts, shrines, tombs and monuments.

"Pakistan can learn from China to protect and promote cultural heritage," remarked Wajid Ali, who worked as a volunteer in the 2021 Gansu Natural and Cultural Heritage Day held in Lanzhou, China.

The three-day event features cultural performances and cultural heritage exhibitions of all the 14 cities in China's northwest province of Gansu. "These are excellent exhibitions. Each city has its own culture and heritage." "For example, in the Zhangye Pavilion, you can see a lot of clothes and drawings unique to the city of Zhangye and handicrafts with features of Jiayuguan are displayed in the Jiayuguan Pavilion," the Pakistani master's student told CEN with great enthusiasm.

"I travelled to many places in Gansu such as Dunhuang and Zhangye and enjoyed amazing historical sites including the Great Wall and Fortress in Jiayuguan," Wajid explained, adding that he offered to volunteer in the activity to learn more about the culture in Gansu and its protection of cultural heritage.

"As you can see, the visitors just love their traditions and heritage and want to participate. The event not only brings joy, understanding and creativity, but it helps promote cultural heritage and boost public awareness of heritage preservation," the passionate Pakistani volunteer said, adding that it showed how people in a democratic society choose to spend their discretionary time.

This valuable experience may be an enlightening lesson to Pakistan, according to Wajid. "By showcasing and introducing the cultural heritage in such an event, the people become more familiar with their culture and are more aware of the importance of preserving their culture and traditions. This holds a great lesson for Pakistan." There is more to it in a Natural and Cultural Day. At the event, offline stalls and live-streaming selling activities empty stock-piled cultural heritage-themed products and create deep-pocketed culture exhibitors and preservers.

