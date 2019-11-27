(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday underlined that Pakistan could provide a new dimension to the international maritime trade by linking Central Asia, South Asia and the middle East via sea route.

He also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to International Maritime Organization (IMO) and to the international framework for cooperation amongst maritime nations.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said this in his address and country's statement at the 31st IMO Assembly Session in London.

The 31st IMO Assembly in London, being held from November 25 to December 4.

In the statement, the minister highlighted Pakistan's significance in the context of global and regional maritime affairs.

He also stressed Pakistan's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) wherein the Maritime sector held a critical role in providing a livelihood to maritime communities and improving their living condition.

Zaidi on the occasion presented an overview of the new 'Shipping Policy' of the government and said it would provide an impetus to the economy of the country.

He urged the IMO members to utilize the services and expertise of the Pakistani seafarers.

He further emphasized Pakistan's potential of blue economy for growth and development of maritime nations.

He elaborated Pakistan's efforts in containing marine pollution and ensuring maritime security.

He added that Pakistan wanted to play a more active role in international maritime affairs and intends to bid for contesting IMO Council elections during the next term.

Speaking about the importance of blue economy, the minister quoted from the Holy Quran: "It is Allah Who has subjected the sea to you, that ships may sail through it by His command, that you may seek of his Bounty, and that you may be grateful." (Surah Al-Jathiyya (45), 12) While making reference to the blue economy, he said, "Blue Economy Concepts are clearly defined by Allah in the Quran.

" He cited another verse from the Holy Quran; "It is He Who has made the sea subject, that you may eat thereof flesh that is fresh and tender, and that you may extract there-from ornaments to wear; and you seest the ships therein that plough the waves, that you may seek (thus) of the bounty of Allah and that you may be grateful." (Surah An-Nahl, 14) The delegates of the IMO Assembly Session appreciated minister's reference to the Holy Quran in the context of seas and potential of blue economy and gave him a huge round of applause.

About the blue economy opportunities in Pakistan, he said, "I believe that development of the Blue Economy would lead to thousands of employment opportunities in Pakistan.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said, "One of our goals is to transform Pakistan into a major maritime economic power via the development of the blue economy." In line with the theme of the IMO session, he highlighted the policy emphasis of the government on the empowerment of women and youth of the country through participation in all sectors of economy.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission, for the duration of the session, Pakistan delegation was led by Rizwan Ahmed, Secretary MoMA, while the high commissioner was accredited as the alternative head.

Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Director General Ports and Shipping, Capt Qasim Saeed, Chief Nautical Surveyor, Muhammad Shafique, Maritime Expert, Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Ayub, Defence and Naval Adviser Commodore Jamal Alam and First Secretary Political Muhammad Aneel Zafar were members of Pakistan delegation.

Pakistan's over 1,000 kilometres long coastline and adjoining maritime zones with a unique geostrategic location possess enormous economic potential.

Moreover, 'Regional Economic Networking' projects under CPEC have provided much-desired impetus to these vital avenues. Pakistan is a member of IMO since 1958 and has been elected as member of IMO Council on multiple (five) occasions.

It is a signatory of 24 IMO conventions and ratification of five further conventions is under process.

Pakistan Maritime academy, established in 1964, was imparting quality maritime education to nautical and engineering cadets with state of the art technical training in various fields.

Over 25,000 professionally qualified and competent seafarers are serving national and foreign flag vessels.