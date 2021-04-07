Pakistan-China agree to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh, Hubei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to establish Sister-Province relationship between Sindh and Hubei Provinces and twining of Karachi and Wuhan and other cities.

During a meeting between Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Secretary of CPC Hubei Provincial Committee,Ying Yong in Wuhan, China, besides other events, both sides agreed to establish China-Pakistan Friendship Squares in Karachi and Wuhan to foster people to people ties.

The two sides held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, economy and trade, education and science and technology during the meeting.

Welcoming Ambassador Haque to Hubei Province, the Secretary briefed him about Hubei's efforts during COVID-19 pandemic and the province's economic and social vitalization.

He highlighted that Hubei Province will play its major role in further strengthening All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China. Solidarity, during the pandemic, is a testimonial of our iron-clad friendship.

Thanking Ying Yong for warm welcome and his kindness, Ambassador Haque expressed satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Hubei province in diverse fields of cooperation.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Hubei province and its people for their heroic struggle in people's war against COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted that Hubei province will be one of the key partners of Pakistan in its ongoing development.