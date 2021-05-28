UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-China Agriculture Cooperation Forum Held In Kunming, Yunnan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan-China agriculture cooperation forum held in Kunming, Yunnan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A special forum on Pakistan-China agricultural cooperation was held in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan province of China.

Organised under the theme of "Yunnan-Pakistan Cooperation in Agriculture Industry", the forum was specially held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haque, President of Yunnan chapter of China Council of Promotion of International Trade, Liu Qilin and senior officials from local departments of agriculture, trade and commerce and foreign affairs.

A large number of representatives from local enterprises dealing with agriculture also participated in the event.

Speaking at the forum, Ambassador Moin thanked Chinese businessmen for their interest to invest in Pakistan's agriculture sector.

He briefed them about the investment profile of Pakistan and attractive policies of the government to attract foreign investment in the agriculture sector.

The ambassador added that as an important element of Phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the government of Pakistan attached priority to deepening agriculture cooperation with China and would specially facilitate the Chinese enterprises for investment and joint ventures in agriculture sector.

