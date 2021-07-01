Pakistan-China all weather friendship becomes valuable asset: Spokesperson

BEIJJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :China on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan who sent a message of felicitation to President Xi Jinping on the centenary of Communist Party of China (CPEC) and said the all weather friendship between Pakistan and China has become a valuable strategic asset.

"With all weather friendship and conduct of all round cooperation, our friendship has grown from strong to stronger and it has become a valuable strategic asset," Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan's congratulatory message on CPC' centenary.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated President Xi Jinping on CPC centenary and highlighted the CPC role and sacrifices for China's liberation and subsequent rise. He also appreciated CPC's role in nurturing friendship between Pakistan and China.

The spokesperson said, China has received a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, "We express thanks and appreciation." He said, it is the CPC's firm proposition to develop friendly relations with Pakistan, and it is also the consistent position of the Chinese government.

"With the care and support of our leaders and people, China and Pakistan have become all weather strategic cooperative partners," he added.

Wang Wenbin said, this year marks the centenary of the CPC and also the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between our two countries.

"Over the past seven decades, no matter how the international landscape changes, our two countries have always respected, trusted and supported each others," he added.

He said, going forward, the two countries will hold high banner of peace development and win win cooperation in the new type of international relations, and the community with a shared future for mankind, pursue high quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development, and offer new opportunities while developing ourselves. He remarked that in this process, China will take Pakistan as a priority of its neighborhood diplomacy. "On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we will hold celebration activities with Pakistan, scale new heights in our bilateral relations, and deliver more benefits to our two peoples," he added.