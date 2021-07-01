UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship Becomes Valuable Asset: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan-China all weather friendship becomes valuable asset: Spokesperson

BEIJJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :China on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan who sent a message of felicitation to President Xi Jinping on the centenary of Communist Party of China (CPEC) and said the all weather friendship between Pakistan and China has become a valuable strategic asset.

"With all weather friendship and conduct of all round cooperation, our friendship has grown from strong to stronger and it has become a valuable strategic asset," Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan's congratulatory message on CPC' centenary.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated President Xi Jinping on CPC centenary and highlighted the CPC role and sacrifices for China's liberation and subsequent rise. He also appreciated CPC's role in nurturing friendship between Pakistan and China.

The spokesperson said, China has received a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, "We express thanks and appreciation." He said, it is the CPC's firm proposition to develop friendly relations with Pakistan, and it is also the consistent position of the Chinese government.

"With the care and support of our leaders and people, China and Pakistan have become all weather strategic cooperative partners," he added.

Wang Wenbin said, this year marks the centenary of the CPC and also the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between our two countries.

"Over the past seven decades, no matter how the international landscape changes, our two countries have always respected, trusted and supported each others," he added.

He said, going forward, the two countries will hold high banner of peace development and win win cooperation in the new type of international relations, and the community with a shared future for mankind, pursue high quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development, and offer new opportunities while developing ourselves. He remarked that in this process, China will take Pakistan as a priority of its neighborhood diplomacy. "On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we will hold celebration activities with Pakistan, scale new heights in our bilateral relations, and deliver more benefits to our two peoples," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister China Road CPEC All From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.