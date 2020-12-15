Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass opened

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass has been opened from Tuesday (December 15) for the next ten days.

The border is open to evacuate stranded containers from China to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tourists will not be allowed to travel through border crossing during this period, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

Located at 4,600 meters above sea level, the China-Pakistan border crossing, which goes over Khunjerab Pass and Karakoram Highway, is the highest, and consequently, one of the most beautiful borders in the world.