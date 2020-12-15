Pakistan-China Border Crossing At Khunjrab Pass Opened
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass has been opened from Tuesday (December 15) for the next ten days.
The border is open to evacuate stranded containers from China to Gilgit-Baltistan.
Tourists will not be allowed to travel through border crossing during this period, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.
Located at 4,600 meters above sea level, the China-Pakistan border crossing, which goes over Khunjerab Pass and Karakoram Highway, is the highest, and consequently, one of the most beautiful borders in the world.