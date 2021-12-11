Pakistan, China discuss cooperation in screening of films, dramas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China discussed collaboration in several sphere of cooperation including screening of films, dramas, documentaries, joint ventures and co-production at the second virtual meeting organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with External Publicity Wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The event was attended by renowned producers, exhibitors, distributers, screen writers and senior media officials from both countries.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry delivered the key-note speech.

He noted the special and unique friendship between China and Pakistan and observed that it was important to tell the stories of our friendship and special relationship through the medium of film and drama.

The minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan and his Ministry to the film producers and directors from both countries in this regard.

The event was also addressed by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque, President of China Films co-production and collaboration, Mr. Chen and President of Pakistan Films Producers Association, Sheikh Amjad Rashid.

During the webinar, the participants paid rich tribute to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan and discussed various ideas for future cooperation and diverse genres, music and content sharing.

Both sides expressed keen interest to carry out joint ventures, reciprocal import of films and dramas as well as to hold film festivals in each other's countries.

This event was held as part of 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.