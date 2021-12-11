UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Discuss Cooperation In Screening Of Films, Dramas

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan, China discuss cooperation in screening of films, dramas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China discussed collaboration in several sphere of cooperation including screening of films, dramas, documentaries, joint ventures and co-production at the second virtual meeting organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with External Publicity Wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The event was attended by renowned producers, exhibitors, distributers, screen writers and senior media officials from both countries.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry delivered the key-note speech.

He noted the special and unique friendship between China and Pakistan and observed that it was important to tell the stories of our friendship and special relationship through the medium of film and drama.

The minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan and his Ministry to the film producers and directors from both countries in this regard.

The event was also addressed by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque, President of China Films co-production and collaboration, Mr. Chen and President of Pakistan Films Producers Association, Sheikh Amjad Rashid.

During the webinar, the participants paid rich tribute to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan and discussed various ideas for future cooperation and diverse genres, music and content sharing.

Both sides expressed keen interest to carry out joint ventures, reciprocal import of films and dramas as well as to hold film festivals in each other's countries.

This event was held as part of 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Film And Movies Music Import China Rashid Fawad Ahmed Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

10 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

10 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.